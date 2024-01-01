Previous
You Spin Me Round by tina_mac
You Spin Me Round

Playing around with slow shutter speed and the Christmas tree, since it will be around for awhile. Not ready to say goodbye to it because we got it so late. We spent the day watching football, eating, snuggling, and probably too much screen time.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
