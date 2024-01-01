Sign up
Photo 3747
You Spin Me Round
Playing around with slow shutter speed and the Christmas tree, since it will be around for awhile. Not ready to say goodbye to it because we got it so late. We spent the day watching football, eating, snuggling, and probably too much screen time.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
