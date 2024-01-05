Previous
At the Top of the Stairs by tina_mac
At the Top of the Stairs

It was such a dark, dreary day...I played with my Ice Light to see if I could mimic window light. Not sure if I accomplished what I set out to do, but I still like it.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
