New Glasses

All I got today, but it represented our day...

I even took a "big" camera to the optometrist with my kids, but didn't have a chance to take anything since the appointment was so busy. It was the last of the day and I think they were ready to get out of there. My oldest now needs glasses, and this is the pair they picked out. It was meant to just be a quick pic I sent to Dad, but it ended up being all I could muster today.