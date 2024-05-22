Previous
Class of 2028 by tina_mac
Photo 3896

Class of 2028

I can't believe I will have a high schooler! The eight grade class had their high school orientation tonight, then posed for a class picture at the end.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise