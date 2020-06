New start

I'm not sure how often I already tried to upload pictures every day - and failed. For half a year, I rarely touched my camera.



In January and February, I worked very hard for my first own special exhibition at the museum and stopped taking pictures altogether. Shortly after that, Corona hit Germany and I didn't even think of my camera.



But during this time of a pandemic, I eventually started to focuse again on what I love to do and decided today to start taking pictures again.