Bells by toinette
42 / 365

Bells

I wanted to take a picture of the moon but when I got my camera, it was behind the clouds and didn't come back anymore. Instead, I decided to take a picture of those little guys.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! Update 05/2019: Year 3 begins! Last year, I fell out of my routine more than once. Nevertheless, I'm still trying...
