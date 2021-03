In Front of the Stadium

This is advertisement for the local radio station Bremen 4. It says "In Peterswerder, you're hearing the Premier League".

Peterswerder is the district were the stadium is located. Obviously, this ad wants to say that they are commenting soccer games, and that their program in general is great. But it also leaves a bad taste as Werder Bremen, the local soccer club, is fighting to stay in the Bundesliga the second season in a row.