Pink Me by toinette
109 / 365

Pink Me

Last weeks Get Pushed challenge was to do a (self-)portrait with interesting lighting. I also added rainbow month.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated!
marie ace
@chejja Here's the portrait.
March 8th, 2021  
Caroline ace
Oh, I like it. Job well done, and challenge met.
March 8th, 2021  
