Orange Vehicle by toinette
Orange Vehicle

I wasn't sure if I could make it, but after I found this car, I'm sure: I'm building a second challenge into rainbow month. I began with a red vehicle last Monday, this Tuesday, it's an orange one and next Wednesday I'll probably find a yellow one.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. It's...
30% complete

