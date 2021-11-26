Previous
Next
Autumn by toinette
156 / 365

Autumn

Port next to my work in Bremerhaven

Not sure why I don't take pictures for months, but when I do, I feel that it's the right thing to do in times of unrest.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. It's...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise