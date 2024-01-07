Previous
Road Splash Triptych by tonus
Road Splash Triptych

Images shows flood water being splashed into the front garden of a local road side house only to be pumped back onto the pavement.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Anthony Small

@tonus
