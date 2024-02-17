Sign up
46 / 365
Pussy Willow
Saw this while walking my dogs this morning and thought spring is just around the corner.
Photo was created by focus stacking 8 images in Photoshop.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Photo Details
Tags
willow
,
pibsbury
