Periwinkle by tonus
50 / 365

Periwinkle

I finally got to take my dogs for their walk this afternoon and found these little blue flowers growing after the snowdrops had finished.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Anthony Small

@tonus
Photo Details

