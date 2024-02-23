Sign up
52 / 365
Mabon
Visited my daughter in South Wales on Friday and took this photo of my grandson in a puddle.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Anthony Small
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Tags
puddle
,
mabon
Babs
ace
Ha ha kids love puddles don't they.
February 25th, 2024
