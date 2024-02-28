Previous
Floods Are Back by tonus
Floods Are Back

I heard the temporary pumps running again and decided to walk over to the river to get some shots, this time playing around with shutter speeds to create the effect of movement in the water.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Anthony Small

