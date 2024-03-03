Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Bales Drying In The Sunshine
I saw these five bales last night and decided to go back and photograph them the next day
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd March 2024 3:01pm
Tags
hay
,
floods
,
bales
