Previous
Squares, Stripes & Spots by tonus
72 / 365

Squares, Stripes & Spots

As it was raining yesterday I took some indoor photo's, this is a tiny section of a non-slip bath mat that we use when bathing our dogs.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise