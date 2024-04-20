Sign up
107 / 365
Thirsk Church
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this attractive building. I have photos of it from a few years ago when locals had knitted poppies and they cascaded from the right hand side and along the boundary wall. That was part of the centenary of the First World War commemoration.
Ian
April 20th, 2024
