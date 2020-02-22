Sign up
Photo 2676
Dunnok
Sitting waiting to be fed.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
2
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2678
photos
220
followers
188
following
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
24th February 2020 2:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
colours
,
dunnok
Marilyn G M
What a puffball! Great textures!
February 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great close up of this sweet bird...nice feather details :)
February 24th, 2020
