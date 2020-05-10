Previous
Allium by tonygig
Photo 2748

Allium

One of my Allium's just about to open.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Taffy ace
Perfect timing just before it pops.
May 9th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
May 9th, 2020  
