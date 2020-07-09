Previous
Day Lily. by tonygig
Day Lily.

Day Lily in the Garden, shame they only last one day.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
July 9th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty, fav
July 9th, 2020  
