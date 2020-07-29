Sign up
Photo 2828
Golden Wedding Rose
A few weeks ago it was our 50th Wedding Anniversary and my wife's sister got us this lovely Golden Wedding Rose.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
golden
,
colours
,
garden
,
anniversary
Dianne
Congratulations. A wonderful gift.
July 29th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Congratulations to you both on this wonderful milestone. I love the Golden Rose you were gifted for the occasion :)
July 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
My parents have this rose and it was also a gift for their Golden Wedding. Still going strong now with their Diamond approaching in a couple of months. It's a lovely one.
July 29th, 2020
