Golden Wedding Rose by tonygig
Photo 2828

Golden Wedding Rose

A few weeks ago it was our 50th Wedding Anniversary and my wife's sister got us this lovely Golden Wedding Rose.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Dianne
Congratulations. A wonderful gift.
July 29th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Congratulations to you both on this wonderful milestone. I love the Golden Rose you were gifted for the occasion :)
July 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
My parents have this rose and it was also a gift for their Golden Wedding. Still going strong now with their Diamond approaching in a couple of months. It's a lovely one.
July 29th, 2020  
