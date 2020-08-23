Previous
Birthday Flowers. by tonygig
Birthday Flowers.

My best friend and his wife came to visit to give my wife a lovely pot of flowers, it was on the 17th but a great surprise for the wife.
tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Margaret Brown ace
How pretty, a nice surprise
August 23rd, 2020  
FBailey ace
How beautiful, what a lovely gift
August 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely surprise - and so pretty !
August 23rd, 2020  
