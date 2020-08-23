Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2852
Birthday Flowers.
My best friend and his wife came to visit to give my wife a lovely pot of flowers, it was on the 17th but a great surprise for the wife.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
3
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2852
photos
206
followers
175
following
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
23rd August 2020 4:15pm
flowers
,
birthday
,
colours
Margaret Brown
ace
How pretty, a nice surprise
August 23rd, 2020
FBailey
ace
How beautiful, what a lovely gift
August 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely surprise - and so pretty !
August 23rd, 2020
