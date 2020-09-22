Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2882
Dahlia.
Dahlia in the Garden.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2882
photos
203
followers
175
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
21st September 2020 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
dahlia
Hazel
ace
Beautiful and unusual!
September 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous flower, love the red strips.
September 22nd, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close