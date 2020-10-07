Sign up
Photo 2896
Pyracantha ....Firethorn..
Food for the birds this winter.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
nature
colours
garden
berries
Lois
ace
Nicely captured
October 8th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful photo. Yes, the birds love these berries!
October 8th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Lovely shiny red
October 8th, 2020
