Pyracantha ....Firethorn.. by tonygig
Photo 2896

Pyracantha ....Firethorn..

Food for the birds this winter.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Lois ace
Nicely captured
October 8th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful photo. Yes, the birds love these berries!
October 8th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Lovely shiny red
October 8th, 2020  
