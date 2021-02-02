Sign up
Photo 2923
Feeding Box.
Filler
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
4
5
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2938
photos
192
followers
172
following
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
17th February 2021 8:03am
filler
Diana
ace
so adorable peeping out of the box, fabulous shot.
February 17th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous framing!
February 17th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
February 17th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A superb capture and presentation ! fav
February 17th, 2021
