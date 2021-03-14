Sign up
Photo 2960
Witch one shall I take
Rob the Robin having a snack.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
3
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2960
photos
197
followers
175
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th March 2021 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
food
,
colours
,
robin
marie
ace
Wow, they are coming that near? Our Robins are gone when they spot me behind the window :).
March 14th, 2021
The Dog Lady
ace
wonderful shot
March 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing!
March 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
