Witch one shall I take by tonygig
Photo 2960

Witch one shall I take

Rob the Robin having a snack.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
marie ace
Wow, they are coming that near? Our Robins are gone when they spot me behind the window :).
March 14th, 2021  
The Dog Lady ace
wonderful shot
March 14th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing!
March 14th, 2021  
