Photo 2976
About to land
About to land at the local pond.
29th March 2021
0
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2976
photos
198
followers
176
following
815% complete
View this month »
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
29th March 2021 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
fly
,
blossom
,
swan
