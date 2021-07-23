Sign up
Photo 3094
Mini Hydrangea
Smallest of my Hydrangea's, had it years and still only two feet in hight.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
hydrangea
,
small
