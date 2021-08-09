Sign up
Photo 3111
flowers from the garden.
Few flowers from the garden.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3111
photos
195
followers
175
following
852% complete
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
8th August 2021 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colours
Joanne Diochon
ace
I’m impressed. I have a garden, and I have some flowers, but never enough in bloom at one time to produce a varied and luxurious looking bouquet like that.
August 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a glorious bunch of flowers ,
August 8th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful photo of this lovely bouquet of your flowers
August 8th, 2021
