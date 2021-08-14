Sign up
Photo 3116
Cardoon in Flower.
Great to have at back of the Boarder, this one stands at over seven feet.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
1
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3118
photos
195
followers
175
following
854% complete
View this month »
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
15th August 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
flower
,
colours
,
cardoon
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazingly huge plant. A first for me.
August 16th, 2021
