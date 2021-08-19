Previous
Next
Several Clematis by tonygig
Photo 3120

Several Clematis

Several Clematis running through a firethorn bush.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lois ace
Gorgeous colors! Would love to try mixing clematis colors next year!
August 19th, 2021  
Hazel ace
A wonderful and unusual display!
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise