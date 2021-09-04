Sign up
Photo 3137
Trimming
Trimming time halfway down the Garden. I Will be doing this for the next month.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3137
photos
194
followers
174
following
859% complete
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
4th September 2021 9:45am
Tags
flowers
,
colours
,
plants
,
garden
,
pots
,
baskets
,
tubs
