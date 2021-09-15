Sign up
Photo 3148
Lock Cottage
Cottage at the side of a Lock on the Erewash Canal.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3148
photos
193
followers
173
following
862% complete
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th September 2021 7:14am
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
colours
,
cottage
,
lock
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such crisp colours and a gorgeous reflection. I don’t know what the temperature actually was but it feels like a fresh, crisp, morning, to me.
September 15th, 2021
