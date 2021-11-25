Previous
Filler by tonygig
Photo 3186

Filler

filler
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Omw this is just awesome, what a fabulous scene and capture! A real winter wonderland.
November 29th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love this capture...Frosty tones...
November 29th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
November 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - the flurry of the flapping wings add a great interest to the shot - fav
November 29th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful winter capture I can imagine the squawking they did.
November 29th, 2021  
