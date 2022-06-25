Previous
Roberto by tonygig
Photo 3309

Roberto

Been. in the Garden all day with my new pal who I call Roberto the young Robin, he follows me waiting for little snacks.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
906% complete

