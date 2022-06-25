Sign up
Photo 3309
Roberto
Been. in the Garden all day with my new pal who I call Roberto the young Robin, he follows me waiting for little snacks.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th June 2022 1:35pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
colours
,
garden
,
robin
