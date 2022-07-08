Sign up
Photo 3327
Etoile Violette
One of the Clematis I grow....( Etoile Violette.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
2
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
colours
garden
clematis
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely rich shade
July 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful Tony !
July 8th, 2022
