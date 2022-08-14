Sign up
Photo 3369
Osborne's Pond
This morning at one of the Local waters.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th August 2022 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
trees
,
colours
,
pond
gloria jones
ace
Great photo with a neat perspective, leading line, reflections of the beautiful greenery
August 14th, 2022
