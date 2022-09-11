Sign up
Photo 3393
Pygelius.
Pygelius. Other name for this Thug is Cape fuchsias. I pull this thug out every year but it still comes back.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
3
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
colours
,
garden
,
thus
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a pretty colour and capture, fav
September 11th, 2022
Michelle
Fuchsias are so resilient, this is really pretty
September 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's a different one, and it sounds tenacious!
September 11th, 2022
