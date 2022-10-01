Sign up
Photo 3406
Climing Fuchsia
A climbing Fuchsia, it does not self climb, you have to help it.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3406
photos
174
followers
156
following
933% complete
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
1st October 2022 3:27pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
colours
,
garden
,
fuchsia
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2022
