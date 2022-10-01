Previous
Climing Fuchsia by tonygig
Climing Fuchsia

A climbing Fuchsia, it does not self climb, you have to help it.
1st October 2022

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2022  
