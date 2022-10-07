Previous
Next
Sunday morning at straws bridge by tonygig
Photo 3413

Sunday morning at straws bridge

filler
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh, goodness - the light was fantastic and so your focus was too! As usual, only one leg down!
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise