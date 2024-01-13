Previous
Ink mixing by tracybeautychick
11 / 365

Ink mixing

My first time mixing my own ink!✍️
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Tracy Bousfield

ace
@tracybeautychick
I really enjoy the community here and the amazing photos that people post. It is a great site to get new ideas. I really...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Sounds interesting, I had to look back to see why you would make your own ink. You obviously do calligraphy. Love the contrasting colours, the ink looks metallic too
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise