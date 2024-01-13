Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Ink mixing
My first time mixing my own ink!✍️
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy Bousfield
ace
@tracybeautychick
I really enjoy the community here and the amazing photos that people post. It is a great site to get new ideas. I really...
910
photos
22
followers
62
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th January 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
blue
,
writing
,
ink
Carole G
ace
Sounds interesting, I had to look back to see why you would make your own ink. You obviously do calligraphy. Love the contrasting colours, the ink looks metallic too
January 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close