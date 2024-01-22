Previous
Roman Baths by tracybeautychick
Roman Baths

This is on the wall in the coffee shop I’m currently sat in. I think the Romans were about long before 1886. So did they just decide to draw a plan in 1886 with what was there? It is still standing today as I have had a walk around them.
22nd January 2024

Tracy Bousfield

