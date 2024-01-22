Sign up
19 / 365
Roman Baths
This is on the wall in the coffee shop I’m currently sat in. I think the Romans were about long before 1886. So did they just decide to draw a plan in 1886 with what was there? It is still standing today as I have had a walk around them.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Tracy Bousfield
ace
@tracybeautychick
I really enjoy the community here and the amazing photos that people post. It is a great site to get new ideas. I really...
Photo Details
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd January 2024 1:05pm
Tags
iphone
,
bath
,
water
,
plan
