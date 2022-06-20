Previous
Summer by tstb13
Photo 726

Summer

Kajak tour was great, but our first mid Summer evening was wonderful. The Photoshop was taken on 23.30 in the evening.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Tina

@tstb13
Love to be back again after 3 years. This year I love to make A photographical journey of my live. So the photo can be...
198% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning!
June 20th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunset and I like how it reflects on the water.
June 20th, 2022  
