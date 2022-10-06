Previous
Walk by tstb13
Photo 817

Walk

This was a strange but wonderful walk. A lot of this kind of stones and sometimes with painting on it, but the rest is natural. In french they call it sentier de karstique.
Tina

@tstb13
Love to be back again after 3 years. This year I love to make A photographical journey of my live. So the photo can be...
