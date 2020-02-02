Previous
Next
This parrot goes for bike rides by tunia
Photo 1552

This parrot goes for bike rides

A beautiful day for a walk around Bloomington, Indiana. I wouldn't find this parrot at my bird feeder.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mitzi
Ha! I was just telling my aunt about that very bird this morning.
February 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise