Photo 1552
This parrot goes for bike rides
A beautiful day for a walk around Bloomington, Indiana. I wouldn't find this parrot at my bird feeder.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
Mitzi
Ha! I was just telling my aunt about that very bird this morning.
February 2nd, 2020
