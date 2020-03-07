Sign up
Photo 1577
Soaking up the sun
Black cats are hard to photograph. They're just eyes, whiskers, shine and dust.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
Kathy
ace
A good capture. Your comment reminds me of a meme on Facebook where a light colored cat says in the first frame "[Name] open your eyes so they know you're not my shadow. The second frame shows the other cat with its eyes open like this cat.
March 7th, 2020
Hazel
ace
I think you did well.
March 7th, 2020
Jean
ace
Enjoying the warm sun
March 7th, 2020
