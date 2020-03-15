Previous
Next
If it holds flowers, I like it by tunia
Photo 1582

If it holds flowers, I like it

I don't have a lot of "stuff" but the shelf with vases is packed full.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennie B.
The crocus look very nice in your “vase”. :)
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise