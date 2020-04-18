Previous
Do you see the babies? by tunia
Photo 1609

Do you see the babies?

18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana
Louise & Ken ace
I love that mom and dad are always so attentive to one another! I'm being visited by a lot of the males currently while the gals are on the nest... Only once that I know of did mom bring the babies to the pool... I'll be watching!
April 18th, 2020  
essiesue
They are such attentive parents.
April 18th, 2020  
