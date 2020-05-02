Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1618
Barbie meets Turtle
Barbie belongs to 365er Essiesue. Turtle is a regular visitor to my garden each spring.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1618
photos
58
followers
58
following
443% complete
View this month »
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
1st May 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
LOL! What a cute photo! They both look very intent on studying the other one.
May 2nd, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
How precious! Turtle looks to be a little bashful. And Barbie, she seems wisely cautious about something whose head disappears.
Thanks for the comments shared on my cello theme last month.
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the comments shared on my cello theme last month.