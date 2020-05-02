Previous
Barbie meets Turtle by tunia
Barbie meets Turtle

Barbie belongs to 365er Essiesue. Turtle is a regular visitor to my garden each spring.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
katy ace
LOL! What a cute photo! They both look very intent on studying the other one.
May 2nd, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
How precious! Turtle looks to be a little bashful. And Barbie, she seems wisely cautious about something whose head disappears.

Thanks for the comments shared on my cello theme last month.
May 2nd, 2020  
